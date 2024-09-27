Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCOD) Trading Down 9.3%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCOD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 41,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,221% from the average daily volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

