SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Trading 0.4% Higher

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.93 and last traded at $56.68. 14,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 25,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $565.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Get SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.