Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) versus Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Head-To-Head Review

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and Sprinklr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprinklr 0 8 5 0 2.38

Sprinklr has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 34.91%. Given Sprinklr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -$16.72 million ($0.11) -9.09 Sprinklr $732.36 million 2.64 $51.40 million $0.21 36.36

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Sprinklr”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sprinklr has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures. Rego Payment Architectures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprinklr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -174.06% Sprinklr 6.54% 8.40% 4.60%

Volatility and Risk

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprinklr has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Sprinklr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprinklr beats Rego Payment Architectures on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. It offers Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. The company's online solution enables families and parents to teach their children regarding financial management and spending on gaming, retail, music, and entertainment. It also provides an all-digital financial payments platform that enable minors under the age of 13 years to purchase goods and services, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control; and cloud storage services. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences. Its products include Sprinklr Service, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered products and solutions that unifies customer service across voice, digital, and social channels; Sprinklr Social, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies social media publishing and engagement across various channels; Sprinklr Insights, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies consumer, customer, competitive and industry data from a high volume of third-party, second-party and first-party sources; and Sprinklr Marketing, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies content production and content lifecycle management with paid campaign orchestration across various channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

