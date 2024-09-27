Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.64

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$56.64 and traded as high as C$60.60. Sprott shares last traded at C$60.44, with a volume of 23,823 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sprott from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sprott

Sprott Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of C$65.66 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 2.9943474 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.