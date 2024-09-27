St James House (LON:SJH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.56). Approximately 4,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.59).
St James House Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.
St James House Company Profile
St James House plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.
