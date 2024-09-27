St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $553.85

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 553.85 ($7.42) and traded as high as GBX 743.65 ($9.96). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.80), with a volume of 944,620 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 550 ($7.36) to GBX 700 ($9.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.04) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 784.25 ($10.50).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 682.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 553.85. The company has a market cap of £3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -73,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140,000.00%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

