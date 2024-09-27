Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Trading 10.9% Higher

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Stabilus Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

