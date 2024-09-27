Stable Road Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRACU) Shares Up 10.9%

Shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Stable Road Acquisition Trading Up 10.9 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.
Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stable Road Acquisition
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.