Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Shares Up 7.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,300,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,135,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Standard Lithium Trading Up 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $287.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standard Lithium stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,320 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.56% of Standard Lithium worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

