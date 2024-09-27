Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $115.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.13. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 92,233.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

