StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.