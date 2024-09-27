StockNews.com Begins Coverage on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.75. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 48.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

