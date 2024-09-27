StockNews.com Begins Coverage on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.
Get Our Latest Report on bluebird bio
bluebird bio Trading Up 4.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 48.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than bluebird bio
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.