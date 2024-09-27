StockNews.com Upgrades Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Hold

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

