STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $257.00

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 257 ($3.44) and traded as low as GBX 245 ($3.28). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.35), with a volume of 14,267 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 264.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 257. The company has a market capitalization of £113.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,333.33%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

