Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,866,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 309,966 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.22% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $76,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $15,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 394,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,963,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,924,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,904,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after buying an additional 200,166 shares during the period.

SUPN opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -106.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

