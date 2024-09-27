Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Sells £9,675 in Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) insider Lewanne Carminati sold 19,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.67), for a total transaction of £9,675 ($12,955.28).

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

LON SLP opened at GBX 49 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £128.18 million, a PE ratio of 2,410.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.44. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 87 ($1.16).

Sylvania Platinum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

