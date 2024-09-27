Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $118.48

Shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.48 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 109.40 ($1.46). Syncona shares last traded at GBX 112.60 ($1.51), with a volume of 1,212,318 shares changing hands.

Syncona Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £714.80 million, a PE ratio of 11,260.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.25.

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

