Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

Shares of Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXGet Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.21. 22,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 233,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Syntec Optics Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter.

About Syntec Optics



Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

