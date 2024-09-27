Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as low as C$0.09. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 23,005 shares.
Talon Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$88.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,682,844 shares of company stock valued at $164,120. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.
Talon Metals Company Profile
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
