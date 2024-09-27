Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Stock Performance
TANH stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.
Tantech Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tantech
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.