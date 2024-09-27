Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,833 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4,201.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $7.42 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

