Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at $149,949,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,072 shares of company stock worth $5,971,357 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $766,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 38.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.23. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

