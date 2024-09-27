TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,910.77

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,910.77 ($38.98) and traded as low as GBX 2,635 ($35.28). TBC Bank Group shares last traded at GBX 2,690 ($36.02), with a volume of 128,020 shares.

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,910.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,905.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

