TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of TRP opened at $47.90 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $48.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $506,485,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in TC Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654,993 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 107.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,462,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,124,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,056 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

