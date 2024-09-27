Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) Short Interest Down 18.6% in September

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TELO opened at $6.46 on Friday. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telomir Pharmaceuticals

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELO. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $241,000.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

