Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) Short Interest Down 18.6% in September

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TELO opened at $6.46 on Friday. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telomir Pharmaceuticals
About Telomir Pharmaceuticals
Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telomir Pharmaceuticals
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.