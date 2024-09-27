Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Trading 1.6% Higher

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 244,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,489,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen R. Brady bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $73,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,853.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 597,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen R. Brady acquired 35,000 shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $73,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,853.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,001. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 69.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

