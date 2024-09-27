Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $40.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after purchasing an additional 377,761 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in Teradata by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,400,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,827,000 after acquiring an additional 808,691 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,827,000 after acquiring an additional 367,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Teradata by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,673,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,834,000 after acquiring an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

