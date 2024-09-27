TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.98

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.98 and traded as high as C$2.25. TeraGo shares last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 7,700 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

TeraGo last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.58 million for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 77.84% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

