Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Shares Down 0.6%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.49. 30,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 35,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

Get Teucrium Sugar Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Sugar Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Teucrium Sugar Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.