The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CEE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 47,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 216,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 273,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 728.7% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 272,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

