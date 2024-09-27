The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

