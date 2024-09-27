The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $8.14. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 10,808 shares traded.
The GDL Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.
The GDL Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
