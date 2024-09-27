The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $8.14. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 10,808 shares traded.

The GDL Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund

About The GDL Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 188,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

