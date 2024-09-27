The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $22.29 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,405,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,512,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,829,000 after buying an additional 1,401,170 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,834,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 104.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 774,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

