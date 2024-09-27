The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,454,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $6,454,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

