The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.1 days.

The Weir Group Price Performance

Shares of WEIGF stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

