Thesis Gold Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:TAU)

Thesis Gold Inc. (CVE:TAU – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Thesis Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01).

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on Thesis Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Thesis Gold Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of CVE:TAU opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.93 million, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72. Thesis Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.

