TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Down 0.4%

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.40 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.05 ($0.34). Approximately 8,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 127,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.15 ($0.34).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.35 million, a PE ratio of -2,505.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Harry Morley sold 25,000 shares of TheWorks.co.uk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.31), for a total transaction of £5,750 ($7,699.52). 50.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

