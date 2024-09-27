Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Shares Down 16.1%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Till Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property.

