Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

