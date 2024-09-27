Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.
Timbercreek Financial Trading Up 1.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Timbercreek Financial
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.