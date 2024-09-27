Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TIVC opened at $0.26 on Friday. Tivic Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.
Tivic Health Systems Company Profile
Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.
