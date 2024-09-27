TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives $127.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on TKO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,467,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in TKO Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in TKO Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKO stock opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.32. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $125.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

