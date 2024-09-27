Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.12

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$79.12 and traded as high as C$85.66. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$85.33, with a volume of 3,156,422 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.79.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2283835 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

