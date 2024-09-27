Totally (LON:TLY) Trading 11.7% Higher

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.49 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.49 ($0.13). Approximately 861,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 602,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.27) target price on shares of Totally in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
In other news, insider Bob Forsyth acquired 150,000 shares of Totally stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($20,085.70). 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.
