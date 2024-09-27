Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.69 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.44). Approximately 394,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 388,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.44).

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

