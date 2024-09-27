Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $139.30

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.30 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.93). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.93), with a volume of 2,398 shares traded.

Town Centre Securities Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £70.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.87.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (the "Company") is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

Further Reading

