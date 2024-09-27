Trademark Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 919.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 536,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $265,910,000 after purchasing an additional 99,609 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,533,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $20,021,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,420,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,107,588.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $20,021,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,420,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,107,588.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,397,403 shares of company stock worth $526,762,784 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. TD Cowen upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.04 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

