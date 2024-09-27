Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $269,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

