Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $67.02 on Friday. Trex has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,563,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Trex by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

