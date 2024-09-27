Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Shares Up 9.1%

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 14,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 22,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

