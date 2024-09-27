Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Stock Price Up 18.6%

Shares of Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report) shot up 18.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Troilus Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83.
About Troilus Gold
Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Troilus Gold
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.